yari Expressway is constructed over the Lyari River which is 38 km long in length. Commuters travel on the Lyari expressway with great comfort without traffic jams and reach their destination hassle-free. The wide and long space between Lyari expressway can be utilized smartly. An artificial stream can be developed where boats can be floated from one end to another end and people of the metropolis might travel on boats as well for excursion.

The stream can be developed on half-space while a long park can be developed on another half-space which would definitely beautify the Lyari Expressway while different trees should be planted on both sides of the space which would make the overall environment of the Lyari Expressway pleasant.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.