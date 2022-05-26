Sri Lanka whittle down Bangladesh’s first-innings lead on truncated Day 3

MIRPUR – On a rain-hit Day 3, Bangladesh only managed to take three wickets, while Sri Lanka extended their first-innings score to 282/5, trailing by 83 runs.

Sri Lanka closed in on Bangladesh’s first-innings total after rain washed away the whole of afternoon session on Day 3 of the second Test. The 102-run sixth-wicket partnership between Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva helped the visitors recover after two quick wickets in the morning session, before De Silva was dismissed by Shakib in the final hour of the day.

Nightwatchman Kasun Rajitha departed early in the day, outfoxed by a delivery from Ebadot Hossain for 0. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne had just started to look comfortable at the crease when Shakib bowled him on 80, the ball sneaking through his bat-pad gap. The centurion from the first Test Angelo Mathews and new batter De Silva then steadied the ship and added 46 runs before the lunch break.

Rain interrupted the morning session, and Sri Lanka, still trailing by 155 runs, went for lunch at 210/4 just five balls ahead of the scheduled break. The rain came down heavily and washed off the entire afternoon session, forcing the break to be extended until tea time. The rain kept the players away for almost four hours before it resumed in the evening session.

Post the long break, Mathews and De Silva picked up from where they had left off. They started cautiously, rotated the strike before gaining the confidence to play their strokes. Bangladesh soon availed the new ball, which helped the batters to find boundaries, and in the 87th over De Silva reached his half-century with a four. With a six-over-long off, Mathews too brought up his fifty, continuing his fine form in the series.

Bangladesh finally broke the century partnership when De Silva on 58 edged one off Shakib to the wicketkeeper. Bangladesh captain Mominul Haq deployed pacer Ebadot Hossain immediately after the wicket, who welcomed new batter Dinesh Chandimal with a flurry of short deliveries. But Chandimal (10*) held his ground and made sure the visitors did not lose any more wickets as play was finally called off due to bad light. To make up for the lost time on Day 3, the game is scheduled to resume half an hour early on Day 4.

Scores in brief

SRI LANKA 282-5 (Karunaratne 80, de Silva 58, Mathews 58*, Shakib 3-59, Ebadot 2-78) trail BANGLADESH 365 (Mushfiqur 175*, Litton 141, Rajitha 5-64, Asitha 4-93) by 83 runs.