Take a chance on me: ABBA pass the torch on to avatars

STOCKHOLM – In one of the longest awaited musical reunions, Swedish pop legends ABBA return to the concert stage on Wednesday in London but only as avatars of their 1970 selves shimmering with shiny costumes, glitter and platform boots. While fans will hear the quartet’s real voices, the band will not be on stage. Concert-goers will see “ABBAtars” projected as holograms, looking like they did at the peak of their fame. “We put our hearts and souls into these avatars and they will take over now,” 77-year-old band member Bjorn Ulvaeus told AFP in an interview in Stockholm ahead of the premiere. Fans will once again be able to see Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad — whose first initials form the name ABBA — perform hits from the 1970s and 1980s, as well as their recent comeback album, at the “ABBA Voyage” show in London. The group announced the reunion in September last year, dropping the new singles “I still have faith in you” and “Don’t shut me down”. They then released the 10-track album “Voyage” two months later and announced plans for the high-tech concert at a specially-built London arena.