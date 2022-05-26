Our Staff Reporter

Take strict action against encroachers: Dharejo to officials

KARACHI – Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that strict action would be taken against encroachers for encroachment of government lands and plots in cooperative housing societies.
He said this while talking to media, adding strict action to be taken against the land grabbers of government lands. Moreover, the provincial minister said that cooperative housing societies were also directed to take action against the land grabbers.
Jam Ikramullah Dharejo further apprised that Sindh’s Chief Minister had also taken stern cognizance of illegal occupation of government lands. “Land grabbers will not be spared,” the minister asserted.
Commenting on the energy crisis, the provincial minister blamed the four-year rule of PTI. “The incompetent PTI government could not buy furnace oil on time and was also negligent in honoring the LNG contracts,” the minister lamented.

