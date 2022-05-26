Staff Reporter

Tanker mafia behind Karachi water woes: JI

KARACHI – Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has held the “corrupt” officials at the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, unjust distribution and the tanker mafia responsible for the chronic water crises in Karachi.  He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering during his visit to neighborhoods in district west of the Megalopolis.  The JI leader has been visiting various neighborhoods on daily basis in connection with the May 29 Karachi Rights Caravan to be taken out from the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.  Speaking on the occasion, he said that majority of areas in the district had been facing the problem of water shortage since long but unfortunately the people elected from the same areas didn’t play their role to mitigate the problem.

