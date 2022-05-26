Team SPEL triumphs in Swiss Team Bridge Tournament

LAHORE – The Bridge playing tables of Lahore Gymkhana reverberated with activity for two full days as Pakistan Bridge Federation arranged a Swiss Team Bridge Tournament in which bridge playing maestros from Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore were drawn out against each other in an engagement of artistry, flair and finesse.

A remarkable trait of the Swiss Bridge Team Championship is that in each contest 20 victory points are at stake and in the first round opponents are chosen at random, but after that the Swiss element comes in and for subsequent rounds you are matched against opponents close to you in the rankings list and the better you do the tougher the opponents get. That way the victorious ones are those who can withstand the impact of brainy nagging, intimidation and coercive mastery of adversaries.

Conducted under the supervision of Pakistan Bridge Federation’s international tournament director Ihsan Qadir, the flow of competitive activity was unruffled, suave and trouble free. Competitive flow of this grand event was intent and assiduous and stake holders remained unsure to the last as to the ultimate outcome.

In the end, it was Team SPEL comprising of Zia Hyder Naqvi, Nauman Butt, Yasser Rahim and Ahsan Qureshi (all from Lahore Gymkhana), ended up in glory casting a possessive clutch over the top slot beating Lahore Aces by a slim margin of 1.35 Victory Points (VP). And the Lahore Aces Team encompassed well versed and battle hardened team members like Izzat Khalil, Ghias Malik, Jahangir Ahmed and Ihsan Qadir. The Lahore Aces Team aggregated 81.46 Victory Points.

Meanwhile, team Silver Star including Mian Tariq, Tanveer, Sikandar Masud Butt, Faisal, Taqi Imam and Najm Abid earned 68.25VP, Team JK having Shahid Hameed, Imran Gardezi, Javed Khalid, Saeed Akhter and Hasnat Mehmood, gathered 67 VP. Victory Points scored by the other teams were Paras, 57.32, SAGAS 52.47, Bokharis 49.90 and Yummy 30.08.

Baber Ali Syed, CEO WorldCall, was the chief guest. PBF President Javaid Khalid and Muhammad Azhar Saeed, Chief Financial Officer WorldCall, accompanied the chief guest and distributed prizes among the top performers during a well-attended ceremony at Lahore Gymkhana.