Two judges to make lower courts functional in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed

MUZAFFARGARH – Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Wednesday ordered to put in place facilities at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, a town that has been notified as a new tehsil in district Muzaffargarh, and transferred two judges to the area to facilitate the litigants. Official sources said that two civil judges-cum-magistrate including Khurram Javed and Adeel Ahmad who were performing duty at Kot Addu tehsil have been transferred to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed. Their transfer has been notified and they have been ordered to take charge of new assignment by May 30.

Meanwhile, District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Muzaffargarh, in compliance with the orders of CJ LHC, has directed officials to start shifting cases related to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed tehsil to the new courts in the new tehsil and ordered other necessary measures so that judicial system could start working there to facilitate litigants.

PFA disposes of 1,326 litres of adulterated milk

In line with special directives of Director General (DG), Punjab food Authority (PFA), Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman, PFA launched a crackdown against those milk sellers who sold adulterated milk here on Wednesday.

According to details, the PFA teams raided at different shops in Sanawa and Ali Purr areas and disposed of 1,326 litres of adulterated milk from these seven shops which were selling sub-standard milk to the people. PFA official said on that occasion that district government would never allow anyone to play with precious lives by selling adulterated milk to masses.