Agencies

US warns Turkey against new Syria offensive

WASHINGTON – The United States on Wednesday warned Turkey against launching a new military operation in northern Syria, saying the uneasy NATO ally would be putting US troops at risk. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that Turkey would soon launch a new military operation into northern Syria to create a 30-kilometer (19-mile) “security zone” along the border. “We are deeply concerned about reports and discussions of potential increased military activity in northern Syria and, in particular, its impact on the civilian population,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. “We condemn any escalation. We support maintenance of the current cease-fire lines,” he said. At the United Nations, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the priority for war-battered Syria should be a political solution and humanitarian assistance. “We stand for the territorial integrity of Syria, and what Syria needs is not more military operations from any quarter,” Dujarric told reporters.

