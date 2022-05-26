VC opens EPI centre of excellence at KMU

Peshawar – Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Health inaugurated the EPI centre of excellence at KMU.

The centre will provide vaccination for 12 childhood diseases according to the national immunization schedule. The centre will be open from 8am to 8pm on Monday to Saturday. Assistant Prof and in-charge of KMU Mass Vaccination Centre Dr Khalid Rehman, Dr Mohsin DD EPI, Dr Arif EPI Coordinator Peshawar, Dr Feroz Shah Deputy DHO and Dr Asad were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, VC KMU Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq said that inauguration of the centre is a great initiative for the residents of Hayatabad and its surrounding areas which would help the local population to be vaccinated against 12 diseases in a calm and clean academic environment.

He hoped that establishment of this centre would not only enhance the coverage of EPI in the area but would also provide local scientific evidence about the diseases which are being researched along with the causes.

He said that besides more than 1.6 million diagnostic tests in the Public Health Reference Lab and about 100,000 vaccinations at the Corona Mass Vaccination Centre, now with the establishment of EPI centre it is evident that KMU is at the forefront in serving the people of the country and especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in social services besides academic and research activities.