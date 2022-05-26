Our Staff Reporter

VC opens EPI centre of excellence at KMU

Peshawar – Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Health inaugurated the EPI centre of excellence at KMU.

The centre will provide vaccination for 12 childhood diseases according to the national immunization schedule. The centre will be open from 8am to 8pm on Monday to Saturday. Assistant Prof and in-charge of KMU Mass Vaccination Centre Dr Khalid Rehman, Dr Mohsin DD EPI, Dr Arif EPI Coordinator Peshawar, Dr Feroz Shah Deputy DHO and Dr Asad were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, VC KMU Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq said that inauguration of the centre is a great initiative for the residents of Hayatabad and its surrounding areas which would help the local population to be vaccinated against 12 diseases in a calm and clean academic environment.

He hoped that establishment of this centre would not only enhance the coverage of EPI in the area but would also provide local scientific evidence about the diseases which are being researched along with the causes.

He said that besides more than 1.6 million diagnostic tests in the Public Health Reference Lab and about 100,000 vaccinations at the Corona Mass Vaccination Centre, now with the establishment of EPI centre it is evident that KMU is at the forefront in serving the people of the country and especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in social services besides academic and research activities.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Rs252m recovered from tax defaulting vehicles

Gwader

Hot, dry weather prevails in Balochistan

Islamabad

Senate condemns mock trial against Malik with one voice

Islamabad

IHC adjourns Sheikh Rashid’s plea

Newspaper

351 drug addicts shifted to rehab centres

Karachi

ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs

Karachi

Sindh has vast potential for investors, says CM Murad Shah

Karachi

Wahab assures WB delegation of fast uplift work in Karachi

Karachi

Tanker mafia behind Karachi water woes: JI

Karachi

Prof Dr Athar Ata assumes charge as FUUAST’s Vice Chancellor

1 of 1,536

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More