Wahab assures WB delegation of fast uplift work in Karachi

KARACHI – A World Bank delegation led by Mr Roland MS called on Karachi Administrator, Sindh government’s Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday at his office here. KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaid was also present on the occasion.

A part from Mr Roland, the World Bank delegation also included Shoaib Rashid and Ms Zeeshan. The delegation had a detailed discussion with Administrator on the ongoing development projects in Karachi. Talking about the projects managed by CLICK in particular, the Administrator said that these development projects would be completed within the stipulated time and the quality and transparency of the ongoing projects in Karachi were being taken care of in collaboration with the World Bank.

Murtaza Wahab hoped that the World Bank would continue its support in the construction and development of Karachi. The meeting also discussed the issue of collection of property tax for local bodies. Wahab said that for the betterment and development of Karachi, it was important that the people paid their dues on time so that they could be spent in the development period. He said that Sindh government was trying to provide maximum facilities to the people. He said that along with the developed areas of Karachi, the Sindh government was also focusing on the underdeveloped and backward areas which were neglected in the past.

“Now in these areas (underdeveloped) playgrounds, open spaces, construction of roads and sidewalks, sewerage and drainage systems are being improved,” the Administrator said. He said that in many underdeveloped areas construction of click-managed roads had been started which would provide transportation facilities to the people. Karachi Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi gave a detailed briefing to the World Bank delegation on the occasion and briefed them about the projects under construction.

| World Bank delegation calls

on Murtaza Wahab