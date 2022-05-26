Agencies

West lacking ‘unity’ over Ukraine war, Zelensky says at Davos

DAVOS – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that the West remained divided over the extent of its support for Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s months-long invasion.
“Unity is about weapons. My question is, is there this unity in practice? I can’t see it. Our huge advantage over Russia would be when we are truly united,” Zelensky said during a panel discussion on Ukraine at the World Economic Forum.
Washington and European countries have poured billions of dollars’ worth of arms into Ukraine to help the country’s outgunned forces beat back the better-armed Russian invaders.
Kyiv has called for greater support, membership to the US-led NATO military alliance, and for a no-fly zone to be imposed over the country.
Zelensky said Ukraine was grateful for support from US President Joe Biden but said resolve was lagging closer to home.
“We are on the European continent and we need the support of a united Europe,” he added.
Zelensky specifically named neighbouring Hungary, which has voiced opposition to a European Union-wide embargo on Russian oil, another key Ukrainian demand.
“Hungary is not as united as rest of EU,” Zelensky says
Russian troops aim to ‘destroy everything’ in Donbas: Zelensky
Russian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine, pounding key cities and aiming “to destroy everything there”, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, as Moscow signalled it was digging in for a long war against its neighbour.

