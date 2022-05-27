Staff Reporter

1.1m kids given polio vaccine so far in Lahore

LAHORE-Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chatha Thursday said that the district administration had administered polio vaccine to 1.1 million children under five years of age during the current three-day campaign so far. He said polio workers were going door-to-door to vaccinate children, adding that assistant commissioners were closely monitoring the teams. The DC said that the target of vaccinating two million children would be met during the campaign.

He urged the people and parents to cooperate with the polio teams.

