Our Staff Reporter

3 policemen martyred, 100 injured by PTI protesters, claim Punjab Police

LAHORE   –   At least three policemen were martyred and over 100 others were injured during violent clashes with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters in different districts of the province during the past 24 hours, a police spokesman claimed on Thursday. The spokesman said that one officer was martyred in Lahore and two others in Attock. Constable Kamal Ahmed was shot dead by protestors in Lahore, and Mudassar Abbas and Muhammad Javed died in Attock when a bus overturned.  Constable Mudassar Abbas hailed from Faisalabad and Muhammad Javed from Sialkot.

During the long march duty, 34 personnel were injured in Lahore, 48 in Attock, nine in Sargodha and several others in Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Jhelum and other cities. The angry protesters damaged 11 police vehicles and ransacked government property worth crores of rupees. They also snatched away weapons including two SMGs from police.

However, the police personnel continued performing their duties diligently, added the spokesman.

