3-time Grand Slam champ Kerber eliminated in French Open 3rd round

Triple Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber was eliminated in the 2022 French Open (Roland Garros) third round on Friday by her Belarusian opponent Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Sasnovich, 28, won the match with the sets of 6-4 and 7-6 (7-5) at Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Kerber, 34, won the 2016 Australian Open, 2016 US Open, and 2018 Wimbledon in women’s singles.

A French Open title has continued to elude the former world no.1, going as far as the quarterfinals in 2012 and 2018.

She was also awarded a silver medal for Germany in singles tennis at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In the fourth round, Sasnovich will take on Italian player Martina Trevisan, who eliminated Australia’s Daria Saville with the sets of 6-3 and 6-4 in the third round.

The French Open will end on June 5.