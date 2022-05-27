Anadolu

3-time Grand Slam champ Kerber eliminated in French Open 3rd round

Triple Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber was eliminated in the 2022 French Open (Roland Garros) third round on Friday by her Belarusian opponent Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Sasnovich, 28, won the match with the sets of 6-4 and 7-6 (7-5) at Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Kerber, 34, won the 2016 Australian Open, 2016 US Open, and 2018 Wimbledon in women’s singles.

A French Open title has continued to elude the former world no.1, going as far as the quarterfinals in 2012 and 2018.

She was also awarded a silver medal for Germany in singles tennis at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In the fourth round, Sasnovich will take on Italian player Martina Trevisan, who eliminated Australia’s Daria Saville with the sets of 6-3 and 6-4 in the third round.

The French Open will end on June 5.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Sports

Djokovic, Nadal cruise into French Open 4th round

Sports

Pakistan-West Indies ODI series shifted to Multan

Newspaper

Ayesha spearheads Pakistan’s 7-wicket win

Newspaper

High Performance Tennis Training Camp begins tomorrow: Malik

Newspaper

Aqeel clinches 39th CAS Khyber Cup Open Tennis trophy

Newspaper

Elastic man Medvedev through to French Open third round

Newspaper

Pakistan out of World Cup race after 2-3 defeat against Japan

Newspaper

De Bondt wins stage 18 of Giro in photo finish

Newspaper

PCB appoints KPMG to conduct club scrutiny

Sports

Aqeel Khan wins 39th CAS Khyber Cup Open Tennis Championship 2022

1 of 1,942

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More