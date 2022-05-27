ACE court awards life imprisonment to 3 accused

SARGODHA – Special judge of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) court Sargodha Shahzad Hussain Thursday awarded life imprisonment to three accused including ‘naib tehsildar’ and ‘patwari’ in a government land occupation case.

According to ACE spokesman, the department Sargodha got information that naib tehsildar Sibtal-ul-Hassan and Patwari Habibullah had transferred the government land on the name of Muhammad Yousaf,resident of chak 75- SB through forgery.Regional director anti-corruption Asma Ijaz took action and ordered inquiry against them. During the inquiry, the charges against the accused were proved and a case was registered against the them in Anti-corruption police station Sargodha.

The team presented the challan in the court and after completing arguments, learned judge Shahzad Hussain awarded 20-years life imprisonment to each naib tehsildar Sibtal-ul-Hassan shah,patwari Habibullah and Rs 500,000 fine and 15-years life imprisonment to accused Muhammad Yusaf along with fine Rs 300,000. The convicted were shifted to District Jail Sargodha.

15 accused arrested

The police arrested 15 proclaimed offenders and court absconders from different places in the district.

The police on Thursday said officials of different police stations conducted raids and arrested eight proclaimed who were identified as Shahid, Farooq , Muhammad Asif, Mansoorul Hassan, Azeem Ahmad, Akbar Khan, Zakir Abbas and Muhammad Ansar. The police also arrested seven court absconders, including Naeem, Zia Hussain,Javed Khan, Muneer Ahmad, Ghulam Abbas,Shoukat and Riaz.