Apex court’s intervention weakened govt strategy against PTI marchers: Fazl

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged the Supreme Court (SC) to take stern action against those who created law and order situation in the Federal Capital during PTI’s Azadi March.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman lamented that apex court’s intervention in the work of the executive had weakened government strategy against PTI marchers. He demanded of the SC to initiate contempt proceedings against PTI senior leadership who violated court orders in their own supervision and order registration of FIR against them. Earlier, the Federal Cabinet had decided to not allow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf’s (PTI) ‘Azadi March’ to Islamabad and installed barriers on KP and Punjab routes. It must be noted that the Supreme Court had ordered authorities to allow the PTI to hold its ‘Azadi March’ near H-9 or G-9 and also directed the incumbent government to not arrest supporters of the PTI on the eve of ‘Azadi March’.

After allowing the PTI ‘Azadi March’ to Federal Capital, the JUI chief said that the apex court had given the impression of a ’facilitator’ of the PTI Jalsa (rally), however, he also said that SC would have clear its position regarding it. He said “now the apex court should take effective steps to dispel this impression of a ‘facilitator’’. Fazl said that this impression of a ‘facilitator’ of PTI should be ended, otherwise this chaos and dark chapter of Pakistan’s history will always be attributed to the SC and it will continue tarnishing its prestige. PDM spokesman Hafiz Hamdullah termed PTI’s Azadi March a failed march, adding that PTI claimed to gather 2 million people in Islamabad but couldn’t gather more than 20,000 people.

Contrary to decision of SC, PTI Chairman Imran Khan along with supporters attacked the federal capital late at night, he said. Angry PTI protesters had entered Red Zone and created chaos as well as damaged govt property and also damaged trees. Imran Khan addressed his workers from the container and asked them again and again to reach D-Chowk, PDM spokesman said. Will the apex court issue a contempt of court notice to the former PM Imran Khan, he asked.

Hafiz Hamdullah said that PDM demanded of the court to proceed against Imran Khan in connection with contempt of court. He added that Imran Naizi’s protest wasn’t peaceful but was planned to create chaos, adding that Imran Khan trashed the order of Supreme Court.