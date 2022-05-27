Aqeel clinches 39th CAS Khyber Cup Open Tennis trophy

LAHORE – Pakistan No.1 Aqeel Khan clinched the trophy of the 39th Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Khyber Cup Open Tennis Championship 2022 after defeating Muhammad Shoaib by 7-5, 6-2 in the final played at PAF Officers’ Mess Islamabad.

According to PAF spokesman, Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Administration), Pakistan Air Force, graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed shields and trophies among the winners and runners-up. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan and other PAF and PTF officials, tennis players and their families were also present there. The championship started on May 20, 2022 and concluded on Thursday. All the top ranking national players participated in the prestigious tournament.

Aqeel, the long serving national champion, though faced some resistance from emerging star Muhammad Shoaib before winning the first set 7-5. Shoaib, who showed his class in the first game, couldn’t resist the power and venom of the national champion in the second set and remained under pressure, thus losing the set 2-6. This title victory added another feather in Aqeel’s already decorated cap.

Talking to The Nation, Aqeel Khan, who has been winning this CAS Tennis Tournament since 1999 and never lost a single one, said: “I am grateful to Allah Almighty for another feat in my professional career. I am still training hard and fit to serve my country more at national and international level. I am also thankful to Pakistan Air Force for this wonderful event and hope they will continue to hold such national tournaments that provide top ranked players opportunities to earn good prize money and prepare well for Davis Cup and other international events.”

In the men’s doubles final, Aqeel Khan/Muhammad Abid defeated Muhammad Shoaib/Barkat Ullah 6-3, 7-6 to claim the trophy. In the boys U-18 final, qualifier Mahatir Muhammad from Karachi stunned top seed Sami Zeb Khan with a margin of 6-2, 6-2. Mahatir was off to a flying start and continued to dominate the final till the final shot, which helped him record an impressive title-winning success. In the U-12 final, Hamza Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) defeated Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-2, 4-1.