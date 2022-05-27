Agencies

Balochistan Assembly dismisses no-confidence motion against CM

QUETTA   –   The no-confidence motion submitted against Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo failed to get the required numbers during provincial assembly proceedings.

The party required 13 members to pass the motion but only 11 members voted in its favour and it was termed “ineffective” by the acting speaker. Earlier in the day, Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Akhtar Hussain Langu said that the party would not support the no-confidence motion being tabled today against Bizenjo.

“BNP has formed a committee to discuss the issue and reach a conclusion regarding the no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan,” he said while talking to reporters before the Balochistan Assembly session.

Langu said that political parties in the Balochistan Assembly have contacted us, however, the door of discussion is open regarding the no-confidence motion against the CM. He said that BNP has formed a negotiating committee which will meet soon. “We will formulate our strategy for the no-confidence motion and announce our decision within two days,” he said.

