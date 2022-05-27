Barriers to jobs

Pakistan is blessed with a young and energetic population i.e. 18 to 28 years of age, according to international reports. We have good graduated doctors, engineers and social science students. However, it is a state of sorrow that our young population is being victimised by joblessness. Jobless are social insecurities which give birth to many domestic crimes.

This state has mentally tortured every young citizen of Pakistan. For example, a few months ago STS IBA announced BPS 5 to 15 scale jobs; later on those jobs were stalled by stay orders by respective courts. After this, we filled BPS 16 & 17 application forms against Town Officer and Municipal officer posts in the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC). Resultantly, SPSC also temporarily suspended allocation due to stay orders by courts. The last hope was for federal jobs when the FBR announced different jobs in its department some months ago but the process was plagued with nepotism.

No one cares about us. The jobless ratio is increasing day by day, especially in Sindh. If any job advertisement is announced by Sindh Government, it falls victim to nepotism. The higher authorities are requested to enforce transparency and meritocracy.

ANEES LATEEF KALWAR,

Karachi.