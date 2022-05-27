Bilawal calls for a reset of strained US-Pakistan ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that it is in the best interest the United States and Pakistan to reduce the tension between both the countries.

In an interview to an American newspaper, he said that Pakistan and the United States can learn from their past mistakes. It would not be wise to allow relations between the two countries to deteriorate further.

He said the way Pakistan-US relations have been in recent years is not in the interest of either the Pakistani or the American people. “I believe that there is more consensus between the US and Pakistan on various issues and less disagreement, he said and added tensions between the two countries are not in the interest of the people of both the countries.

Bilawal also called for a reset of the strained US-Pakistan relations through engagement, saying he believes the two countries agree on far more than they disagree on.

To a question, the FM said that being part of a coalition government is like the Trump and Clinton families are part of a government in the US. “I believe in evolution rather than revolution,” he said adding that there are many things in common between Pakistan and the United States and emotions should not be allowed to dominate the positive relations between the two countries as it does not benefit anyone.

Regarding Afghanistan, the PPP chairman said that the United States and Pakistan wanted the Taliban to be encouraged to improve their behavior and bring stability to the country for the Afghan people.

“The main issue of contention, the war in Afghanistan, could now be an area of cooperation following (President Joe) Biden’s troop withdrawal last year. Now, the two countries’ interests there are largely aligned around encouraging the Taliban to behave better and bringing stability to the Afghan people.”