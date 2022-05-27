Bilawal rejects Imran’s claims US plotted his downfall

FM says Pakistan desires to strengthen ties with Iran

SWITZERLAND – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday rejected claims by former prime minister Imran Khan that the United States had plotted his downfall.

Bilawal, who is also Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, told Reuters during an interview that Khan’s ouster last month was in fact a milestone for Pakistani democracy.

“Pakistan has a history of prime ministers who have been removed undemocratically, unconstitutionally through various means,” Bilawal Bhutto said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos.

“We’ve had a prime minister who was removed and hanged!” Bhutto Zardari said with reference to his grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, part of a family history repeatedly marked by violence as well as high office.

Bhutto Zardari was a 19-year-old studying at Oxford University when his mother Benazir Bhutto was assassinated. His father Asif Ali Zardari was also president of Pakistan. For the moment, he says he is focused on Pakistan’s foreign policy challenges around the world.

Bhutto Zardari said that despite growing up in the full glare of the public eye, he was not afraid for his own safety. “Fear is something that I think that one can’t really give into, particularly if they are in politics,” he told Reuters.

‘Pakistan’s desire to strengthen Iran ties with Iran’

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen Pak-Iran fraternal ties in all areas of mutual interest.

Talking to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, he emphasized that there exist vast scope in bilateral trade and economic cooperation which should be tapped by both sides through various institutional mechanisms and innovative ways to identify new sectors. The Foreign Minister underscored the importance of earliest completion of border markets to improve livelihood in the border region. The Foreign Minister appreciated Iran’s steadfast support for the Kashmir cause, especially at the Supreme Leader level.

The Foreign Minister also thanked Foreign Minister Abdollahian for sending an Iranian aircraft to Pakistan which helped in extinguishing the forest fire in Balochistan. In the context of situation in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari noted that as neighbours, Pakistan and Iran has been closely coordinating.He underlined that sustained engagement between international community and the Interim Afghan government was critical to advance shared objectives of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian extended an invitation to the Foreign Minister to understate a visit to Iran.