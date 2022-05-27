Our Staff Reporter

Capital Metropolitan to increase rent of properties 

peshawar   –   Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Thursday said that the Capital Metropolitan Government will increase rents of shops in the government properties to increase its receipts.

Talking to a delegation of the office-bearers of Ghur Mandi Association, he requested the trading community to extend cooperation to Capital Metropolitan for this purpose.

The delegation briefed the Mayor about their problems. Director Estate Management Mian Anis-ur-Rehman and Assistant Director Estate Management Muhammad Ayaz were also present on the occasion.

The delegation demanded construction over shops in Ghur Mandi, allow to transfer, installation of tube-well and reconstruction of drains.

The Mayor said that a formal committee has been constituted for the resolution of the problems of the trading community. The committee comprises Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, three members of the City Council, three officers of the Capital Metropolitan and three representatives of the trading community.

The committee, he said, will conduct a formal survey to identify the problems of the trading community and prepare recommendations for their resolution.

