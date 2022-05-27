Our Staff Reporter

CM assures justice to victim girl

LAHORE   –   Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday visited the residence of a girl subjected to molestation by dacoits in the surrounding village Khokhar Ashraf of Chunian.

The chief minister met with the affected girl, her father Zahoor and other family members and assured them of early arrest of the accused along with provision of justice, said a handout issued here. Hamza Shehbaz remarked that it was a duty of the government to provide justice and assured that the government was standing by the affected family.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the affected family and directed the police to arrest the accused at the earliest.

Later, talking to media, the CM vowed to pursue the case of the brutes to the logical end and stated that such incidents indicated the downfall of a society. He maintained that with the grace of Allah Almighty the accused will be brought into the stern grip of law soon, adding that the accused would be awarded severe punishment.

He said that the investigation process would move forward by employing geo-fencing. Hamza Shehbaz assured that the way Zainab’s murderers were traced, this case would also be taken to its logical end.

