Our Staff Reporter

Detained PTI lawmakers in Karachi set free

KARACHI   –   Following Supreme Court (SC) orders, the detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers were released from Karachi Central Jail on Thursday.

Those who were released from prison included PTI MNA Saifur Rehman and Sindh MPA Raja Azhar. Both were arrested during raids conducted by Sindh police in wake of PTI’s long march towards Islamabad. On the other hand, police on Thursday booked Sindh PTI president Ali Zaidi, Bilal Ghaffar, Khurram Sher Zaman and other party leaders over terrorism charges for a protest at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi.

Former federal minister Ali Zaidi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Bilal Ghaffar, Arslan Taj, Muhammad Ali, Jamal Siddiqui, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Mohsin Ali and Ashraf Ali have been nominated in a case registered under terrorism and attempt to murder charges at Soldier Bazar police station. The case was registered on the complaint of SHO Soldier Bazar PS, Waqar Azeem. The FIR said that almost 700 PTI workers gathered at Numaish Chowrangi and blocked the road after provoking the masses.

More Stories
National

Famed Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passes away

Lahore

Pakistan reports 79 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Qureshi expresses concern over bill to bar overseas Pakistanis from voting

Islamabad

Only NA will decide about election date, says PM

Islamabad

Govt takes tough decision to raise oil prices by Rs30/litre

Islamabad

NA passes key bills to amend election, NAB laws

Islamabad

‘Normalcy’ returns to Islamabad as PTI puts off sit-in

Islamabad

Parliament condemns life imprisonment to top Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik

Columns

‘The real or presumed assurances’

Islamabad

SC dismisses contempt of court petition against Imran

1 of 8,792

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More