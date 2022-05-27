Doctor abducted during anti-polio drive recovered from NW after one week

PESHAWAR – Commissioner Bannu Division Arshad Khan on Thursday claimed that sincere and continuous efforts of law enforcement agencies resulted in safe recovery of Dr Zeeshan from North Waziristan. Arshad said that the safe recovery of Dr Zeeshan was made possible due to the tireless efforts of law enforcement agencies and tribal elders. The commissioner clarified that necessary steps had been taken to provide security to the anti-polio teams so that such incidents could be prevented in the future. Dr Zeeshan was kidnapped almost a week ago by unknown men while he was on his national duty collaborating with the ‘WHO N-Stop’ (National Stop Transmission of Polio) team.