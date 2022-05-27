News Desk

ECP announces schedule for second phase of LG election in Sindh

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the second phase of local body elections in Sindh under which elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions will be held on July 24.

According to the notification issued by the Election Commission, nomination papers for the local body elections can be obtained and submitted from June 8 to 10.

The provisional list of candidates will be published on June 13, while the candidates  papers will be scrutinized from June 15 to 17,2022.

The appeals of disqualified candidates will be heard from June 18 to June 22 and the election tribunal will decide on these appeals on June 25, the notification stated.

After publication of the final list on June 28, the election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on June 29 while polling will be held on July 24.

