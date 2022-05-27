News Desk

Famed Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passes away

Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passed away in the wee hours of Friday at the age of 55.

Ali Raza Sadpara had suffered critical injuries after falling from a mountain during a routine climbing practice near his village in Skardu. He met an accident while pre-expedition preparation of his K-2 summer expedition and got severe injuries.

He was under treatment at the RHQ Hospital Skardu, in Gilgit−Baltistan where he breathed his last on Friday.

During a career that started in 1986, Ali Raza Sadpara has summited 17 8,000m peaks, including each one in Pakistan except K2. He has climbed many signature Pakistani 8,000’ers multiple times, including Broad Peak (8,047m) and Gasherbrum I (8068m) four times, and Gasherbrum II (8,035m) five times, most recently last summer.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM announces Rs 28 billion package for low income households

National

Government needs to be made aware of flaws in laws: CJP Bandial

National

Bilawal calls for a reset of strained US-Pakistan ties

National

Govt plans to appoint former bureaucrat as NAB Chairman

National

IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari till June 9

National

Imran Khan visits deceased PTI worker’s house in Mardan

National

Govt decides to impose permanent ban on entry of rallies in Islamabad

National

COAS expresses grief over Ali Raza Sadpara’s death

National

Pakistan demands immediate release of Yasin Malik from India

National

Govt drops bombs on people in form of petroleum prices hike: Pervaiz Elahi

1 of 8,258

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More