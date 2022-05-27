Father, son remanded to police custody in constable murder case

LAHORE – An anti-terroism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over a man and his son, involved in killing of a constable, to police on seven-day physical remand.

Earlier, the police produced Sajid Hussain and his son Akram before the court. The investigation officer submitted that the accused gunned down a police constable, Kamal Ahmad, during a raid at their house in Model Town. He pleaded with the court for a 14-day physical remand of the accused for investigation.

However, the court granted only seven-day physical remand of the accused and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term. The court also sought a report about the investigation on the next date of hearing. Constable Kamal Ahmad was killed by the firing of the accused in a raid. The police had registered an FIR against the accused under sections 302, 34, 324 186, 353, 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-terrorism Act 1997.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered all divisional police officers (DPOs) to ensure release of detenues who were detained in connection with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf long march. The court also ordered all deputy commissioners of the province to withdraw their orders passed under sub-section 1 of Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance for the purpose. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti passed the orders while disposing of various petitions against detention of PTI leaders and workers in the wake of long march. Earlier, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana appeared before the court and assured to release detenues who were earlier detained following the orders of the deputy commissioner. Ayaz and others had challenged the detention of the PTI workers and leaders.