FBISE reschedules May 25, 26 exams

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad had postponed two papers of the annual examination of matriculation within the county and abroad, scheduled on May 25, and 26 due to the law and order situation in the country.
According to the controller examination, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) papers scheduled for May 25 and 26 will now be conducted on June 8 and 9, respectively.
The board has asked the students to download their new roll number slips from FBISE website. However, all remaining papers will be held as per the schedule issued earlier by the board.
Moreover, the practical exams that were earlier scheduled to be held on June 6 will now be started on June 10, 2022.

