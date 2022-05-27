FC personnel hurt in attack on polio team in Khyber

khyber – A security forces personnel was shot and injured by unknown motorcyclists when they attacked a polio team in Aka Khel area in the jurisdiction of Melwat Police Station, district Khyber on Thursday.

According to the health and forces officials, the polio vaccination team came under attack in Karapa locality when they were performing their duties.

According to the sources, unknown motorcyclists opened indiscriminate firing on the team, injuring a Frontier Corp (FC) soldier, identified as Aqib Wazir of Wing 161. The attackers managed to escape from the site. The wounded soldier was rushed to the nearest health centre for medical treatment.

Soon after the incident security agencies cordoned off the area and collected evidence for investigation, sources told. Like other parts of the country a 7-day national anti-polio campaign has been launched in district Khyber from May 23, 2022.