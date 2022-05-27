Our Staff Reporter

Free medical camp held for women, children 

TIMERGARA   –   A free medical camp for women and children was organised by the District Population Welfare Department at remote Gall village of tehsil Lal Qala Maidan in Lower Dir district on Thursday.

District Population Welfare Officer (DPWO) Muhammad Usman supervised the free medical camp. Veteran field technical officers and family welfare workers examined 150 patients with minor ailments besides providing them free medicines and contraceptives. The team also held counselling for aspirants of family planning and they were educated on various contraceptive methods and choices available for them.

Talking to reporters, DPWO and public health specialist Usman said that the purpose of arranging free medical camp was to provide family planning and reproductive health services in underserved rural population.

 with a view to increase universal access for eligible couples and to minimise the unmet need and improve reproductive health knowledge and to expose them to various family planning methods.

