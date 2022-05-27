Government needs to be made aware of flaws in laws: CJP Bandial

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Friday has said that for the success of the conciliation system the relevant laws need to be improved and the federal government needs to be made aware of the flaws in the laws.

Addressing the conciliation conference, the CJP said that there was a need to conduct an awareness campaign for reconciliation among the petitioners coming to the courts.

Meanwhile, the conference also discussed the benefits of commercial courts and conciliation courts.

Ata Bandial further said that the Chief Justice of the High Courts and the Chief Justice of Pakistan had formulated a joint policy and the lower judiciary could play a role in training lawyers and judges for the conciliation system.

The Chief Justice added that the role of the lower judiciary was important for the provision of administrative facilities and the higher judiciary was committed to the success of the arbitration system.