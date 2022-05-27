News Desk

Govt decides to impose permanent ban on entry of rallies in Islamabad

The Interior Ministry on Friday has decided to impose a permanent ban on the entry of rallies in the federal capital Islamabad.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah chaired a PTI Long March law and order review meeting in which details of the loss of life and property across the country, attacks on police and other law enforcement as a result of PTI s long march on May 25 were presented.

The meeting directed the administration of Islamabad to take more effective steps to stem the riot march while embracing a zero-tolerance policy against the evildoers who have taken law and order into their hands.

While it was also decided to permit rallies after a written agreement.

Rana Sanaullah said that the country could not be allowed to be held hostage by rowdy groups and evil elements, adding that no riotous long march would be permitted to enter the Islamabad in future.

