Govt drops bombs on people in form of petroleum prices hike: Pervaiz Elahi

PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday while expressing concerns over petroleum prices hike said that the government has dropped the bombs on the poor people by increasing the Petrol and diesel prices.

In his response, Elahi said that “The incompetent rulers have left the people helpless to crush in the inflation mill and why the rulers do not take cheap oil from Russia?”

The PA Speaker further said that Imran Khan did not end the long march, he had given 6-days ultimatum to the government.

The arrested workers should be released immediately because the High Court has also ordered their immediate release, Elahi demanded.

