High Performance Tennis Training Camp begins tomorrow: Malik

LAHORE – High-performance tennis training camp 2022 sponsored by Ali Embroidery Mills organised by Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) will commence from tomorrow (May 28) to June 30 at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

This was announced by Captain & Coach Davis Cup team for 20 years Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz). He added that he along with Pakistan’s top players like Aqeel Khan, who has been country’s number one player for the last 22 years, with Davis Cup experience of 24 years, Davis Cupper and former Pakistan No 2 Shehzad Khan, former Junior Davis Cupper and former Junior Pakistan’s No 1 Ahmed Babar, will impart coaching to the participant of the camp.

Former Davis Cupper and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik thanked Mr. Tariq Zaman, CEO Ali Embroidery Mills, for sponsoring this activity, which is being organized for the first time in Pakistan tennis history, and will surely benefit the top ranked national players in the long run. “The tennis legends like Aqeel Khan, Shehzad Khan, Ahmed Babar and myself will train our youngsters for the mega events like Davis Cup and ATF as well as ITF events. “We will not only improve their skills and techniques but also work on their mental and physical strength and teach them how to behave well in the international events. The similar kinds of High Performance Camps in cricket, hockey and other games have benefited the youngster to a great deal and now in tennis, the PLTA has decided to provide a platform to top ranked national players, where they can be transformed into true champions,” he added.

Malik also thanked Youth Affairs and Sports Department Secretary Asadullah Faiz for a great and cordial meeting, where he assured the PLTA Secretary his all-out support. Malik also expressed his gratitude to DG SBP Javed Chouhan and his entire team for their support during the camp. The participating players will be staying at the Nishtar Park Tennis Stadium and the SBP will also provide them food and other facilities. “The Sports Board Punjab always supports the players and sports projects and this time too, they have assured the PLTA their all-out support in conducting the first ever High Performance Training Camp in a trend-setting manner.”