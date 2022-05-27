News Desk

Hike in fuel prices challenged in LHC

Hike in the prices of petroleum products has been challenged in Lahore High Court. Along with OGRA, federal government and other concerned authorities have been made party in the petition.

In the plea submitted by advocate Azhar Siddique, it has been prayed that the prices of the petroleum products has been increased without the approval of cabinet.

The petitioner further said that the action taken by government is illegal while he prayed to the court to nullify the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

On the other hand, government is planning to increase the fuel prices in the same ratio in next 15 days in a bid to achieve the IMF program.

