IHC adjourns Umar Sarfraz Cheema’s case till May 31

ISLAMABAD – A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till May 31, on a petition challenging the removal of governor Punjab Umar Sarfraz Cheema. A three-judge larger bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case. Attorney General of Paksitan Ashtar Ausaf Ali and petitioner’s lawyer Dr. Baber Awan couldn’t attend the proceeding due to their engagements in Supreme Court. At this hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding. Sarfraz Cheema had challenged the notification regarding his removal as governor Punjab and had prayed the court to set it aside.