IHC extends protective bail to Fawad, others in cases over Masjid-e-Nabawi incident

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday extended the protective bails to Fawad Chaudhry, Qasim Suri and others in cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership over the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing of PTI leader Fawad and others petition, wherein, they asserted that due to political victimisation multiple criminal cases have been registered at the behest of the federal government merely to harass and intimidate them and other leaders and workers of PTI.

During the hearing, the PTI counsel Ali Bukhari Advocate appeared before the court and informed the bench that the PTI leaders could not appear before it due to closure of roads and the current situation of the country.

Therefore, the court extended their protective bails till June 10 in this matter and deferred the proceedings. Previously, the IHC chief justice had emphasised in written order that religion should not be dragged into politics and use of religion for politics is also disrespect of religion. Justice Athar observed that it was responsibility of the state to create an environment of patience and stability in the country. He added that if there is no patience, things like these (registering cases) will happen and it is wrong.

The judge further observed that apparently, it seems that the cases registered in Pakistan were not justified. He maintained that religious sentiments were important but the state had a responsibility. He remarked that the government has not learnt anything from the Sialkot like incident where a Sri Lankan national was lynched over blasphemy allegations. Justice Athar said that if there is an impression that this is happening politically, then it is the job of the state to dispel it. He remarked that in the past, such cases have put people’s lives at stake and asked the deputy attorney general that how should the state deal with the matter.

The IHC CJ said that the Constitution of Pakistan has been disrespected many times and had that not been the case, the country would not be at the juncture where it is today. Justice Athar noted that all institutions fall under the Constitution’s ambit, and the state must ensure that the religion is neither exploited nor used in the Masjid-e-Nabawi case.

He remarked that religion should not be used in politics and the state should sit down with all political stakeholders and draft a policy to keep religion away from politics. At this, the deputy attorney general informed the court that he would seek guidance from the government in this regard.