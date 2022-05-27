IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari till June 9

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday approved pre-arrest bail of Imaan Mazari, daughter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Federal Minister Shireen Mazari in a case pertaining to diatribe against state institutions.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the plea of lawyer and human rights activist Iman Mazari for pre-arrest bail regarding “derogatory” remarks against state institutions.

Mazari appeared in the court along with her lawyer Zainab Janjua and told the court that a protective bail application has been filed.

A case was registered in Ramna police station yesterday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against state institutions.

Later, the court granted bail to Iman Mazari till June 9 in exchange of Rs 1000 surety bond.