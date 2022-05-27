Imran Khan slams ‘imported govt’ over petrol price hike

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan slammed the ‘imported government’ over hiking the petrol and diesel prices up to Rs30 per litre.

Imran Khan said in a Twitter thread, “Nation starting to pay price for Imported govt’s subservience before foreign masters with 20% / Rs30 per litre hike in petrol & diesel prices – the highest single price hike in our history. The incompetent & insensitive Govt has not pursued our deal with Russia for 30% cheaper oil.”

He added, “In contrast India, strategic ally of US, has managed to reduce fuel prices by Pkr 25 per litre by buying cheaper oil from Russia. Now our nation will suffer another massive dose of inflation at the hands of this cabal of crooks.”

The federal government has surrendered before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and announced a massive hike in petrol and diesel prices up to Rs30 per litre.

While addressing a press conference today, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the government has decided to increase the prices of petroleum products which will be taken into effect tonight at 12:00 midnight.

The finance minister announced to hike the petrol, diesel, light diesel and kerosene oil prices up to Rs30 per litre.

After the recent hike, the new price of the petrol will be Rs179.86 per litre, , high-speed diesel (HSD) Rs174.15, kerosene oil Rs155.56 and light diesel Rs148.31 rupees per liter.

Miftah Ismail said that the government is currently giving a subsidy of Rs56 per litre and so far bore Rs55 billion financial loss within 15 days.