News Desk

Imran Khan visits deceased PTI worker’s house in Mardan

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday visited the deceased PTI worker Syed Ahmed’s house who lost his life in long march towards Islamabad.

On his visit, Imran Khan condoled with his family and prayed for the deceased.

Former premier said that Syed Ahmed is a martyr of Azadi March and with the sacrifice of people, real freedom is achieved.

“We will not let Ahmed’s martyrdom go in vain and we will not leave his family and children alone,” he said.

