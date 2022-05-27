News Desk

Imran says ended long march to avoid bloodshed

PTI chairman and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Friday rejected the reports about PTI’s deal with government and said he decided to end the long march to avoid the bloodshed.

Talking to the presser in Peshawar, PTI chairman said the ‘imported government’ was imposed on us,adding that he would take to the streets again if early elections were not announced. and his next life is for ‘real freedom’ of the nation.

Imran Khan further said PTI will collect 1 million rupees for each of these two workers who were martyred during long march.

While lashing out at Punjab government, Imran Khan said that Punjab police was used against the peaceful protesters and they raided people s houses in the dark of night.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM announces Rs 28 billion package for low income households

National

Government needs to be made aware of flaws in laws: CJP Bandial

National

Bilawal calls for a reset of strained US-Pakistan ties

National

Govt plans to appoint former bureaucrat as NAB Chairman

National

IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari till June 9

National

Imran Khan visits deceased PTI worker’s house in Mardan

National

Govt decides to impose permanent ban on entry of rallies in Islamabad

National

COAS expresses grief over Ali Raza Sadpara’s death

National

Pakistan demands immediate release of Yasin Malik from India

National

Govt drops bombs on people in form of petroleum prices hike: Pervaiz Elahi

1 of 9,766

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More