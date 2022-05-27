Imran says ended long march to avoid bloodshed

PTI chairman and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Friday rejected the reports about PTI’s deal with government and said he decided to end the long march to avoid the bloodshed.

Talking to the presser in Peshawar, PTI chairman said the ‘imported government’ was imposed on us,adding that he would take to the streets again if early elections were not announced. and his next life is for ‘real freedom’ of the nation.

Imran Khan further said PTI will collect 1 million rupees for each of these two workers who were martyred during long march.

While lashing out at Punjab government, Imran Khan said that Punjab police was used against the peaceful protesters and they raided people s houses in the dark of night.