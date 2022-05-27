Agencies

Japan’s Kore-eda back at Cannes with Korea collaboration

SEOUL – Acclaimed Japanese film-maker Hirokazu Kore-eda is back in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, with his first South Korean film which explores the country’s controversial practice of “drop boxes” for unwanted babies.
The movie is one of two South Korean pictures competing for the Palme d’Or along with Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave”, after Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” became the country’s first film to win the coveted honour in 2019. Since then, more Korean-language productions have enjoyed explosive global success, from Netflix’s “Squid Game” to Apple TV+’s “Pachinko”. Kore-eda, who won the top prize at Cannes in 2018 for his family drama “Shoplifters” — about a group of Tokyo misfits and crooks who form a kind of alternative family — is back with another tale delving into similar themes. His new South Korean-produced film “Broker” looks at so-called baby boxes where mothers can anonymously abandon their newborns to avoid the stigma and hardship of being a single mother in a patriarchal society.
While researching the project, the Japanese film-maker, who has been lauded for his sensitive, contemplative explorations of complex family relationships, met children at orphanages.
The youngsters, Kore-eda said, questioned whether, as unwanted babies, it would have been better not to be born.
Their question became the focus of the film, Kore-eda said. “Baby boxes exist in Japan as well,” Kore-eda said at a press conference in Seoul earlier this month, which he attended virtually.
“I wanted to portray the journey of a group of people — some with good intentions and some with malice — with various stories surrounding a baby who was left in a baby box.”

 

More Stories
Islamabad

Only NA will decide about election date, says PM

Islamabad

Govt takes tough decision to raise oil prices by Rs30/litre

Islamabad

NA passes key bills to amend election, NAB laws

Islamabad

‘Normalcy’ returns to Islamabad as PTI puts off sit-in

Islamabad

Parliament condemns life imprisonment to top Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik

Islamabad

SC dismisses contempt of court petition against Imran

Lahore

Maryam urges SC to review its decision

Islamabad

Apex court’s intervention weakened govt strategy against PTI marchers: Fazl

International

Bilawal rejects Imran’s claims US plotted his downfall

Islamabad

PM asked to take GHQ, SC, FPCCI on board over ‘state of economy’

1 of 2,128

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More