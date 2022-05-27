JKLF chairman Yasin Malik’s life sentence widely condemned

ISLAMABAD/rawalpindi – The politicians, lawyers, and members of civil society Thursday have vehemently condemned the life imprisonment of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik by an Indian court in a fake terror funding case. They also declared the day, Hurriyat leader was sent behind the bars for life, as a “black day” for Indian democracy and its justice system. They urged the Pakistani government as well as the international comity to come forward to rescue the innocent Kashmiri freedom fighter, Yasin Malik.

The politicians of various parties including PML-N, PML-Q, PTI, and AML, while talking to The Nation, said that the Indian court did injustice to Yasin Malik as he is a real hero of Kashmir Freedom Movement. They said that his idea symbolises that freedom could never be imprisoned. They said the life imprisonment for valiant freedom fighters would provide fresh impetus to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. President Green Task Force and Chairman Qamar Jahan Foundation Dr. Jamal Nasir also denounced the unjust sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik in a sham trial. He said such negative tactics of the Indian government can never silence Kashmiri voice for freedom and self-determination. “Pakistan stands with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will continue to provide all possible support in their struggle,” said Dr. Jamal Nasir. Nadim Ahmed Bhatti, a lawyer, also strongly condemned the life-sentence and noted that Yasin Malik he is a hero of the struggle for independence of the Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said imprisonments and torture can’t break the resolve of Yasin Malik. Muhammad Bashir Raja, ex-candidate for legislative assembly LA-27 Muzaffarabad-1, in a statement, condemned the life sentence of Yasin Malik, the freedom fighter of the Kashmir movement. He was pushed behind the bars on fabricated charges, Raja said.