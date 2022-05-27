APP

Kanju lauds LAEs for maintaining law, order during Long March

ISLAMABAD    –    Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Kanju on Thursday lauded the personnel of police and all others law enforcement agencies for ensuring law and order during PTI Long March. He sympathized with all those police officials who sustained injuries during the Long March, said a statement issued here. He also directed for provision of best medical treatment to the injured personnel of law enforcement agencies. The minister not only regularly monitored the situation during the Long March, but also remained in touch with concerned quarters.

