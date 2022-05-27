APP

KP minister assures timely release of uplift funds

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Fazal Shakur Khan on Thursday said that the provincial government would provide funds to all development schemes without any delay for smooth execution of the public welfare projects.
In a statement, he said that negligence would not be tolerated in execution of development programmes in Charsadda under District Development Plan, and emphasised that beautification schemes as well as the work of street lights on Nowshera Road and Sabzi Mandi Road should be completed within stipulated time.
The minister said that roadside planting should be done on priority so that the beauty of Charsadda city could be further enhanced.

More Stories
Islamabad

Only NA will decide about election date, says PM

Islamabad

Govt takes tough decision to raise oil prices by Rs30/litre

Islamabad

NA passes key bills to amend election, NAB laws

Islamabad

‘Normalcy’ returns to Islamabad as PTI puts off sit-in

Islamabad

Parliament condemns life imprisonment to top Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik

Islamabad

SC dismisses contempt of court petition against Imran

Lahore

Maryam urges SC to review its decision

Islamabad

Apex court’s intervention weakened govt strategy against PTI marchers: Fazl

International

Bilawal rejects Imran’s claims US plotted his downfall

Islamabad

PM asked to take GHQ, SC, FPCCI on board over ‘state of economy’

1 of 1,546

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More