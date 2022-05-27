Our Staff Reporter

LDA DG reviews development work at Shahkam flyover

LAHORE -Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday visited Shahkam Flyover to review its development work.
According to LDA spokesperson here, LDA Chief Engineer-II Mazhar Hussain Khan briefed the LDA DG about ongoing development work. He briefed the DG that this was a two-way flyover, 606 meters long and consisted of three lanes. He said that 70 percent construction work had been completed, adding that this flyover would provide relief to traffic flow for Canal Road, Multan Road, Defense Road and southern part of the city.
On the occasion, LDA DG Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed the officers to take all steps to complete the project. He said this project would be helpful for traffic flow and fuel saving would also be possible.

