Staff Reporter

LDA DG visits LDA Avenue-I offices

LAHORE -Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday visited the LDA Avenue-I offices. According to a spokesperson, the LDA officers briefed the DG about the functions and various aspects of the LDA Avenue-I and LDA City projects. The DG directed the officers to formulate a committee to resolve all issues being reported in these two schemes. He ordered for providing foolproof security to the residents of Avenue-I, renovating parks of the society and providing timely relief to citizens. He said that officers should ensure safety of files and other records of the schemes, adding that fire safety, fire alarms and other devices should be operational.
Additional Director General (Headquarters) Farqalit Mir, Additional Director General (Housing) Qadeer Ahmed Bajwa, Chief Engineers, LDA City Director Khurram Yaqoob and the other officers were also present.

