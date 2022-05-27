Learning from case studies

Ideas and information that are gathered through surveys, primary and secondary research provide us with insights. Such facts and details enable professionals and students alike to take action and reflect upon the problems at hand. Case studies, therefore, are a major component that is discussed, read, and devised by students of universities and business schools. They help them learn concepts and theories and add value to their classroom learning.

Unfortunately, the textbooks that students of business schools read in Pakistan are written by Western authors. They share the perspective of the Western capitalist society and express the behaviours of the consumers living in that society. It has no connection with the students living in Pakistan. The ideals, views, and lifestyles of both these societies are poles apart. Such textbooks about marketing, supply chain management, computer science, accounting, media, and others discuss a Westernised approach. The students in Pakistan do understand the theories but they cannot relate themselves to these concepts and best practices.

Therefore, there is a need to develop case studies highlighting the history, mission, challenges, and progress of the local and national companies that offer various brands. Imagine a book comprising stories about how local and national companies were established, how they conducted their marketing and advertising when print, radio, and television were the only major mediums, how they adapted to digital media and social media, along with other challenges they faced and the initiatives they pursued. Such insights will provide first-hand data and information to students. They will connect classroom lectures with case studies and reflect upon the practical side of the corporate world. The case studies will pertain to the sectors including banking, finance, aviation, hospitality, healthcare, media, advertising, marketing, education, automobile, confectionery, restaurants, fast-moving consumer goods, telecommunication, manufacturing, textile, and commerce, among others.

Students in business schools do complete a capstone project where they address a problem faced by a company. The students interact with the focal person at the company and discuss ways to resolve the problem. Such interactions between students and professionals strengthen the industry-academia linkage. It also attunes the student to learn about the corporate world. However, the educational system must revive, rejuvenate and restructure the classroom learning in twelfth standards, that is, the Intermediate and O/A Levels. The concept-building methods must be introduced that include groups of students working on a local or national company to identify its problems in any department of their choosing. They can visit the company, interview the concerned employee(s), and collaborate with them in preparing the case study. These students will be educated about how a company works, will gain exposure to meeting people and developing contacts, and will experience the various activities including researching, writing, and presenting—the tasks that they will be required to complete from their first semester if they opt to study a bachelors’ degree in a business school. Moreover, schools and colleges should also invite industry experts and corporate professionals to deliver talks and interact with students. This will expand the student’s mental horizons and enhance their cognitive skills.