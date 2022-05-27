Staff Reporter

LHC restores Dr Asad Aslam as DG PHOTA

LAHORE – A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday restored Dr Asad Aslam as director general Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA), after suspending a single bench order for his removal from office.
The bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti passed the orders while hearing an intra-court appeal filed by Dr Asad Aslam challenging single bench orders for his removal. The bench also issued notices to the respondents, including Dr Mehmood Ayaz, and sought their replies. During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued before the bench that his client was appointed as director general PHOTA on merit after fulfilling all legal requirements for the purpose. However, a single bench of LHC set aside his appointment while ignoring the facts. He pleaded with the court for setting aside the single bench orders. The bench, after hearing detailed arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, suspended the single bench orders and sought reply from the respondents. On May 13, a single bench of LHC set aside the appointment of Dr Asad Aslam and ordered for appointing new director general within 15 days.

 

